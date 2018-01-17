Dog recovering after being shot in head with crossbow

(WHDH) — A dog is recovering after he got loose on a Michigan road and returned home a week later with a crossbow bolt in his head. Authorities are looking for the person who committed the act of animal cruelty.

In a post to the Port Huron, Michigan Facebook group, Tammy Lumley Lortt shared the shocking images of the dog, who can be seen with the arrow through his head.

The post said the dog had a collar with owner information on it when he got loose from his owner.

An update to the post said the dog, named Marty, is doing better and will remain under a veterinarian’s care a little longer.

The post has been shared over two thousand times and a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Marty’s vet bills.

