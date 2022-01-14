SEATTLE (WHDH) — A couple is grateful to be reunited with their dog who spent six days trapped in their house after it partially collapsed during a landslide in Seattle.

On Jan. 7, a landslide wrecked Didi and James Fritts’ home on Perkins Lane West, leaving Didi crawling out to safety and James trapped inside.

James eventually made it out and told KING-TV that one of their dogs had died while their black labrador named Sammy was accounted for but presumed dead.

The couple continued to stop by the wrecked house in hopes of hearing Sammy and on Thursday, they reported to the fire department that they believed they heard the dog inside.

Firefighters arrived at the home and went on to cut through walls and flooring as they searched for Sammy.

They eventually found Sammy alive and brought the dog down to veterinarians who were on the scene to examine the pup.

Sammy was said to be in stable condition and could be seen wagging its tail as it reunited with its owners.

