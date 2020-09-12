Dog rescued after being trapped in Whitman storm drain for 20 hours

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a 13-year-old dog is happy to be reunited with his pet after she was stuck in a Whitman storm drain for 20 hours.

George Mager said his dog Daisy likely followed a smell into the drain.

“Being a rabbit dog, she poked her head in it … and got stuck in a manhole at the end of it,” Mager said.

Daisy had been missing for hours and Mager had almost given up hope when he heard her bark as he passed by the storm drain.

“I heard this ‘yelp yelp’and I recognized her voice,” Mager said “I went to the other yard and all of a sudden her voice is behind me.”

Neighbors came over to help and called the DPW, and workers eventually lifted the heavy grate and lowered a ladder to rescue Daisy. Mager said he plans on installing a barrier in his back yard to block an entrance to the drain, but said Daisy has recovered from her ordeal.

“She’s back to normal again, she’s begging for food as we speak,” Mager laughed.

