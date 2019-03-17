Dog rescued after falling through ice in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog was rescued after falling through a frozen pond in Oxford on Sunday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to Carbuncke Pond about 2:50 p.m. found one dog running on the ice and another attempting to stay afloat.

They also had to rescue two people who took a canoe out to save the animal and also got stuck in the ice.

The emergency crews were able to bring them all back to shore, where the dog was returned to its owner.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)