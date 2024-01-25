BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog is safe and warm after a scary fall through the ice on the Fore River in Braintree Wednesday morning.

Braintree firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a dog falling through the ice. The dog, named Rupert, was hanging onto the ice with his front paws, half his body submerged in the frigid water.

Firefighter Dan Cross, wearing a wet suit, made his way to Rupert with a rope and lifesaver ring. After getting him out of the water Cross was able to carry the dog safely to the shore, where he was reunited with his owner.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)