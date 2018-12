CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Cambridge went up in flames on Sunday as heavy fire burned through the two-story house.

The fire sparked at a home on Van Norden Street.

One dog was rescued from the blaze. Once he was calm enough, firefighters gave the dog some oxygen.

No one was injured in the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)