)WHDH)–Emergency crews in Italy conducted a large-scale rescue effort earlier this week after a dog fell approximately 65 feet down a dam.

Firefighters, worried the dog was at risk of drowning, used a system of ropes to repel down a wall into the dam.

The dog was then brought to safety.

No additional information was immediately available.

