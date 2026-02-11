MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - “We reset, pushed the dog right out of the water and it was home stretch from there bringing him back to shore,” Keagan Sheridan said, Maynard firefighter.

A heroic rescue of a dog that fell into an icy pond. Maynard firefighter Keagan Sheridan was one of the first responders seen a drone video, braving the icy conditions Thursday night to rescue a dog named Rufus.

“I pushed as he pulled. We got halfway to the ledge then we had to reset ourselves due to the slick conditions from me trying to pull,” Sheridan said.

“He wasn’t panicking much,” Sheridan said. “We got there and his head was resting on the ice shelf. So he was keeping his head above water, that way he breathing.”

Fire officials said the owner called Maynard police around 9 p.m., as soon as he realized his dog fell into a hole.

“It sounds like he was walking the dog off leash,” Travis Gross said, Maynard fire captain. “Don’t know if the dog got distracted and happened to fall into an open hole that they didn’t see.”

Help arrived within minutes, using ropes and sand bags, it took crews less than 10 minutes to bring Rufus to shore.

“This particular dog owner did the exact right thing right,” Gross. “The absolute worst thing you can do is let emotion overtake you and run out onto the ice.”

The firefighters said it’s a reminder for everyone as the snow begins to melt that there’s no such thing as safe ice.

As for Rufus, he’s doing just fine.

“He did exactly what dogs do, he ran right up to his owner,” Gross said. “Shook the water off.”

