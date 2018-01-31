Dog rescued from the middle of Route 16 in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) — Two good Samaritans rescued a dog found stuck in the middle of Route 16 in Everett Wednesday night.

Everett Animal Control said two people saw the dog lying in the road and got him to safety before calling for help. The dog was taken to Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital with serious injuries and Animal Control said he may need one of his legs amputated.

It is unclear if the dog was dumped in the road or ran away from somewhere. Anyone with information on the dog or his possible owners is asked to contact Animal Control at 617-387-1212.

