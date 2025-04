EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog was rescued after being found tied to a fence near the Encore casino in Everett.

An employee at the casino found the small dog Tuesday and called animal control.

First responders worked with the MBTA to rescue it; the dog is safe.

