EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Placed in her owner’s arms, 6-year-old Coco is now safe.

The reunion comes days after the half Pomeranian, half Chihuahua mix was found tied up near railroad tracks behind Encore.

“Oh my God, its so amazing,” said Juan Santiago, Coco’s owner. “The house felt so empty without her, it really did.”

Santiago says this all began Tuesday when he let his pup out into their Everett backyard.

“I noticed she wasn’t coming in, so I went outside to look for her literally five minutes after and she was no where to be found. I went all over the neighborhood, asked the neighbors. No one knew anything,” said Santiago.

A short time later, Everett animal control officer Stacia Gorgone was called to rescue a dog dangerously close to trains. But, she says something made it clear, she was not a runaway.

“She chewed herself off of something,” said Gorgone. “There was a leash on the ground, it was chewed off.”

Gorgone says police are investigating if Coco was stolen.

“People do steal animals, it sounds crazy, but small dogs, especially white dogs and light dogs because they can dye them a different color and then sell them on the internet,” said Gorogne. “Its very, very common.”

As police were posting about the dog, they discovered Santiago was posting that his pet was missing. The dots connected.

Santiago says he provided officers with Coco’s medical records and pictures.

On Friday, with a new coat and pearls, Coco is returning home.

“It feels good. It feels good man,” said Santiago. “I really thought this wasn’t gonna happen.”

