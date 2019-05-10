SAINT ANN, Miss. (WHDH) — A pup in Missouri loves his doggy daycare so much that he ran away from home for an unexpected visit.

Hugo came sprinting into Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in Saint Ann last week, leaving employees shocked by his surprise appearance.

The dog had allegedly ventured over a mile, crossing a median, to see all his friends at the daycare.

The company says all the dog’s owner could do was laugh when he went to pick Hugo up.

Hugo did not get injured during his adventure.

