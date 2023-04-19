DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston police officer shot a dog after the animal bit another officer during a response, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department said the officers had been called to 28 Michigan Ave. in Dorchester on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

According to police, an officer was bitten by the dog while on scene, leading to a second officer discharging their weapon, shooting the animal.

Authorities told 7NEWS that the officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other officer was also transported per procedure after an officer discharges their firearm.

Boston PD officials said an investigation into the matter is ongoing, with no further details released.

