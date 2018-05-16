BOSTON (WHDH) - A 2-year-old pit bull stolen from the Animal Rescue League of Boston more than a month ago has been returned “safe and sound,” the ARL announced Wednesday.

A concerned citizen contacted the MSPCA call center with a tip of the dog’s whereabouts late Tuesday evening, the rescue league said.

The MSPCA notified ARL, who picked up the dog named Nick and transported him safely back to ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center.

“ARL is overwhelmed with joy to have Nick back with the organization, he is healthy and doing great,” the rescue league wrote in a statement.

A man who left a valid driver’s license so he could take Nick for a walk on April 8 never returned with the dog, ARL had reported.

The organization said searching for Nick had been their number one priority for the last six weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)