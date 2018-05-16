Dog stolen from Animal Rescue League of Boston returned safe

BOSTON (WHDH) – A 3-year-old pit bull mix stolen from the Animal Rescue League of Boston more than a month ago has been returned “safe and sound,” the ARL announced Wednesday.

The pit bull, named Nick, was stolen from the ARL’s adoption center in early April. Surveillance video showed a 55-year-old man and woman take Nick out for a walk but they never came back. The man left a state ID at the center so he could take Nick out.

Officials said Nick was somehow passed on to a man who did not know he had been stolen. Lt. Alan Borgal from the Animal Rescue League said the man brought Nick to the MSPCA’s animal hospital on Tuesday for a check-up and one of the employees there recognized the dog.

Officials with the ARL said they have identified the man who originally took Nick but not the woman who was with him. Borgal anticipates criminal charges will be filed against the man.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)