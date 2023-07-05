BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog reported stolen from outside a Dorchester home over the weekend is now back with its owner.

JC Simcock said he let his six-year-old Yorkshire terrier Tinky and the family’s other dog out into their fenced-in yard on Fowler Street on Sunday morning. He said he went inside for a few minutes to grab a coffee. When he came back out, he said Tinky was gone.

After Tinky’s disappearance, Simcock put up flyers and made a desperate plea for her return.

On Tuesday, Simcock said someone turned Tinky in to animal control.

