Dog struck, seriously injured by 2 cars moving around again thanks to new ‘ski attachments’

(WHDH) — A dog whose hind legs were paralyzed after he was run over by two cars last year is finally getting a chance to move around on his own again thanks to “ski attachments” that have been hooked up to his harness.

Eddie was rescued by his owner, Angela Parker, in September after he was hit by 2 cars in a row while trying to cross a street in Owen Sound, Ontario.

“I saw him try to cross the street and get hit by 2 cars in a row,” Parker said in a post on gofundme. “I’ve never seen anything so horrifying and the visions and sounds of his agony remain with me.”

Parker said Eddie’s owners had no desire in footing the bill for his veterinary care so she took him as her own to help raise money as he recovered from a “significant injury to his back with a break and dislocation of his spine.”

Following a lengthy and arduous rehab process, Parker recently shared a video on Instagram that showed Eddie happily “skiing” around in the snow with his new mobility device.

The cost of Eddie’s care has totaled just over $9,000 but Parker is dedicated to providing him with a life full of joy.

Video Credit: @ eddiessecondchance via Storyful

