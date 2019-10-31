Dog sworn in by state attorney’s office to comfort child sex assault victims

(WHDH) — The newest four-legged member of the Cook County State Attorney’s Office has been tasked with comforting child sexual assault victims.

Hatty, a 2-year-old puppy who was sworn in Tuesday at the attorney’s office in Illinois, will be joining the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit.

The puppy will comfort young victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

“I know personally that retelling a story of assault or abuse can cause trauma all over again,” said Cook County state attorney Kim Fox. “I’m so glad Hatty is here to provide comfort and help reduce further trauma for children and mentally-disabled victims.”

The attorney’s office says it uses a trauma-informed and victim-centered model as one of many ways to better serve sexual assault victims and witnesses.

