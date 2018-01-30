Dog takes TV break at work to watch fellow pooches at Patriots send-off rally

(WHDH) — Who said only humans could be interested in the Super Bowl? One dog took a break from his office gig to watch the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl send-off rally on Monday.

Mickey, a golden retriever from Rhode Island, appears to have been helping owner Karen out at work, when he paused from the daily grind to watch other dogs being presented at the rally.

Transfixed, the pooch watches as other adorable canines are given their 15 minutes of fame on The Rhode Show.

