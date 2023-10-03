WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that died during a walk with its owner in Winchester Monday was impaled by a stick, police said Tuesday evening.

Winchester police in a previous statement said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday from a person who said a dog had been shot and killed in the Winchester Town Forest.

Once on scene, police said, officers spoke with the dog owner who said he had been walking his dog off-leash when he heard a gunshot and found his dog shot.

Police said a concerned neighbor also reported hearing a second gunshot between 15 and 20 minutes after the initial shot.

Winchester police said officers searched the area alongside state police personnel over two hours Monday night. Police then continued to monitor the area overnight.

While the dog owner and the neighbor said they heard a gunshot, police in their update said authorities found a nine-centimeter piece of a stick embedded in the dog’s left lung.

“The dog self impaled on a stick, lacerating the great vessel of the thorax and suffered a pneumothorax,” police said.

Winchester police said authorities conducted scans of the dog’s body and found no metal inside.

