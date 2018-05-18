Dog that spent 361 days in MSPCA shelter without a home again

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog that spent nearly a year at an MSPCA shelter before being adopted is now homeless again and in need of a new family.

In November, Brandy, a then three-year-old pit bull, was about to mark a full year at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain location when she was adopted within days of what would have been a sad anniversary. On March 27, she was returned to the shelter, officials said.

“It’s highly unusual for a dog to be with us for a full year,” said Alyssa Krieger of the MSPCA.

Brandy’s stay was one of the longest in MSPCA history.

“She’s selective of her dog friends, she’s still learning to share toys and food and, without medication, she sometimes pees in the house. These issues have caused would-be adopters to pass her by,” the MSPCA said in a press release.

Brandy was adopted after 361 days in the adoption center, but a change in the pet policy forced her return.

MSPCA staffers have spent the last several weeks trying to line up a new home for Brandy but leads have fallen through.

Brandy is the ulitmate “nap dog” and would get along well with an individual or family with teenagers, officials said.

Those who are interested in adopting Brandy can email adoption@mspca.org for more information or can visit her at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain location.

