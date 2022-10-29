BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s no bones about it, it was a doggone good day for a canine costume contest in Boston Saturday.

After a pet parade in Downtown Crossing, nearly 100 dogs competed to win best costume at an event fit for all ages where face-painting and fall food was available for anyone in attendance.

“There was this family that dressed up so the owner was the house, and then the little dogs where old man,” event-goer Zoe Gruskay said.

“Very impressive! Highly impressed by the Up [costume],” Lauren Harder, a visitor from San Francisco said. “The Bill Belichick one was really good.”

The Up movie costume, inspired by the 2009 Pixar film, made an impact. But so did a costume of a certain New England sports coach.

Jim Juppe, of Tewksbury, joined the competition for the sixth year in a row as Bill Belichick.

When asked which quarterback would start off Sunday’s game: “Both!,” he said, in classically vague Belichick style. “Take your pick!”

The weather was perfect for pooches and owners alike.

Overall, the judges saw over thirty different dog breeds, but House Targaryen took home the big prize.

“I was making the costume as we watched the season finale,” grand prize winner Colleen Court said. Her dogs had been dressed as dragons from HBO Max’s House of the Dragon.

“I feel good for them, ’cause they were such good sports about the costumes!,” she said.

“People put a lot of work and a lot of imagination into it,” Captain Robert Ciccolo, a guest judge for the competition, said. “And it’s always nice to see the enthusiasm.”

