Dog undergoes reconstructive surgery after being shot in face

(WHDH) — The MSPCA says a stray dog in Beirut, Lebanon, was recently shot in the face at close range and flown to the United States, where it underwent reconstructive surgery in Massachusetts.

“Luke” was rescued from the streets by volunteers from Animals Lebanon before arriving at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland.

The Sweet Paws Rescue team sought advice from area veterinarians about how best to repair the extensive damage to the two-year-old dog’s face. Head of surgery at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center, Dr. Mike Pavletic, helped give the dog a second chance by leading his surgery.

“It appears he was shot at close range with ammunition similar to buckshot because there was so much damage to his skull and face—I’m astounded that he even survived,” said Dr. Pavletic.

Pavletic says Luke had been breathing through a hole in his snout because his nasal passages were seared closed by the blast.

“The surgery that we performed yesterday was a success in that we’ve repaired the damage to his face, which will help him breathe and eat comfortably for the rest of his life,” Pavletic said.

Luke is expected to leave Angell on Wednesday and settle into a temporary foster home, where he’ll recover from the surgery.

Anyone who wishes to contribute toward Luke’s care can do so by clicking here.

