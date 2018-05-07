Dog, vehicle stolen in East Boston found in Everett

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston woman will be reunited with her beloved yellow lab, Chief, after officers found her stolen vehicle in Everett on Monday, police said.

Rosa Nese told 7News she left a convenience store in Orient Heights Sunday morning to find that her Hyundai Santa Fe was gone. A review of the store’s surveillance camera showed a man carrying a backpack getting into her SUV and driving away — with her rescue dog in tow.

Chief helped Nese through some hard times last year when she lost her mother and then her house burned down a few days later, she said.

Prior to her vehicle and best friend being recovered, Nese told 7News, “I want him found safe, that’s all I want. No questions asked.”

