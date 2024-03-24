MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford man is facing criminal charges after police say he was seen beating a dog he was walking on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of animal cruelty involving a man walking a group of dogs in the area of Fellsway West an Sheridan Avenue around 11 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said the man had just struck one of the dogs multiple times in the head and lifted it off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner, according to police.

One witness provided video evidence to the officers, allowing them to identify the suspect, later identified as Frederick Ingrando, 33, was was arrested at his home on a charge of animal cruelty.

The dog that was struck was taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated.

