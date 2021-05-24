Dog walker discovers human remains in northern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Police are working to identify human remains found in a wooded area of the northern Maine, officials said Monday.

The remains were discovered in Caribou on Sunday by a local man who was walking his dog. Maine State Police were still working the scene on Monday.

The remains will be transported to the chief medical examiner’s office to determine identification and cause of death, police said. It was unclear on Monday how the person may have died and when.

