CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog walker and a dog were rescued Friday after they both fell through ice at a pond in Concord, officials said.

The Concord Fire Department in a statement said emergency crews first responded to the pond off Balls Hill Road around 10:40 a.m. after receiving a call from a concerned passerby.

Fire officials said the passerby guided crews to the scene, where they found the dog walker, a 26-year-old woman, and the dog already off the ice, at the edge of the water.

Officials said first responders wrapped the woman and the dog in blankets and began treating the woman for hypothermia. Crews then carried the woman to a nearby parking lot where she was picked up in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

Officials said the dog’s owner met emergency crews at the scene and took the dog to a local veterinary hospital.

“Our firefighters worked swiftly and professionally to help this woman and dog get to safety after falling through the ice, and we are happy that they are alright,” said Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge in his department’s statement Friday.

Judge continued, urging community members “to proceed with great caution and be prepared” if they chose to venture out on frozen bodies of water.

7NEWS spoke with the woman who was rescued in this incident after she was treated and released from the hospital.

Among her comments, she said she is “doing okay.”

