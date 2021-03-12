Dog who helped rescue man from icy Stoneham pond receiving PETA heroism award

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that helped rescue a man who fell through the ice at a pond in Stoneham on Wednesday will receive A Heroic Dog Award from PETA, the organization announced Friday.

Diesel, a 5-year-old German Shepard, alerted his owner Thomas Walsh that there was trouble in Quarter Mile Pond while the pair were out for a walk.

“He sat and he was barking, barking barking. You know, I am looking for a deer because he does that when he sees a deer up here or something,” Walsh said. “And then all of a sudden I see the kid’s body coming up out of the middle of the ice.”

The man was out mountain biking on the ice when it gave way beneath him. He fell through the ice and began screaming for help.

“My first instinct was to dive in and try to help him, but I know in the winter not to do it,” said Walsh.

He quickly called 911 and then with the help of another passerby, they pulled the man to safety with a nearby tree branch.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Diesel finished his walk and as a treat for his hard work, will be dining on steak tips for dinner.

PETA is sending Walsh a framed certificate along with a “doggie bag” of toys and vegan treats.

