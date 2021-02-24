BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog who underwent emergency surgery to remove a paper mask he ingested last year is said to have adjusted tremendously to his new home.

Gibbs, who now goes by Wally, was brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Animal Care and Adoption Center in 2020 after being found abandoned.

An X-ray revealed that the pup had swallowed a paper mask, which was then surgically removed.

Following his recovery, he was placed into a new home.

His owner said, “He has made himself right at home. He has boundless energy— I often take him to the local tennis courts to run wild before I take him for a walk. There is barking whenever he sees a squirrel, a bird, or someone at the door, including us— we’re working on that. And his ability to jump from couch to side table to chair to kitchen stool to kitchen island. He is so smart, cute, and an absolute keeper.”

