MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog with a large tumor on her belly was found tied to a pole and abandoned in Malden’s Trafton Park on a cold, wet night in December. Thanks to many members of the Malden community, the 2-year old Mastiff, now named Big Momma, has a new lease on life – and a literal weight off her chest.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, a good Samaritan found the animal in mid-December and brought the dog, who was scared, cold, hungry, and wet, to the Malden Police Department.

Seeing the massive mass growing off her body, a Malden animal control officer took her to the Blue Pearl Vet Hospital in Charlestown for immediate veterinary care. The tumor, which weighed 13 pounds, was safely removed from Big Momma, and testing proved it to be benign.

Big Momma then began her recovery process under the care of Bill Bowridge, owner of Big Daddy Doggie Daycare in Malden.

Bowridge has raised roughly half of the $5,000 expense for removing the growth and spaying. The ARL said anyone interested in contributing to the remainder can contact Blue Pearl Vet Hospital’s finance department at 617-284-9777.

Malden Police and ARL Law Enforcement said this is being considered a case of animal neglect and abandonment and invited anyone with information on Big Momma’s history to contact ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 426-9170 x110, or Malden Police at (781) 397-7171.

“ARL understands that an animal with a medical condition may be a frightening or costly situation, however, the organization reminds the public that abandoning an animal is never an option,” the ARL said in a statement. “When an animal is left to fend for themselves, they become vulnerable to many dangers that may result in illness, injury or even death. There are resources available to pet owners, and ARL recommends pet owners to reach out to their local animal control or animal welfare organization to see what assistance or options are available.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)