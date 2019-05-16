Dogs, birds, cat perish in blaze at home in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of dogs, a cat, and several birds perished in a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Boxford on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a single-family home on Main Street around 7 p.m. found heavy flames and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene showed several firefighters from multiple towns working to knock down the fire.

No one was home when the blaze broke out. Crews were unable to save the animals.

No additional information was immediately available.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting the Boxford Fire Department and the Boxford Police Department with an investigation.

