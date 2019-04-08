Dog’s ‘cone of shame’ becomes ‘cone of fame’

(WHDH) — A dog from Toronto, Ontario, didn’t let his “cone of shame” keep him down after he was neutered last month.

Images shared to Dogspotting Society last week show Kaitlyn Cotter’s adorable dog, Gus, modeling a number of costumes inspired by his post-surgery cone.

The costumes feature Gus dressed as a shark, an astronaut, a martini, a basketball hoop, and a portion of McDonald’s fries.

Gus has since become an Internet sensation.

The images have racked up thousands of shares, likes, and comments.