FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Family and the Patriots Foundation helped some local dogs find their forever homes Sunday thanks to the Pawtriots Pet Adoption ‘TailGate’ Watch Party on Patriot Place Plaza.

Animal welfare organizations were on hand to connect adoptable dogs with suitable individuals and families looking to provide a new pet with a forever home.

The All-Pro lineup consisted of approximately adoptable 40 dogs, many of them puppies, from four animal welfare organizations. Patriots alumni Brian Hoyer and David Andrews, Pats cheerleaders, and mascot Pat Patriot were also on hand.

Learn more: https://www.arlboston.org/event/new-eng

