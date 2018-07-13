Dogs found living in squalid conditions where former Patriots player’s dog was last seen

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Officials investigating the disappearance of former Patriots player Jerod Mayo’s missing dog found five dogs living in squalid conditions in Cranston, police say.

The dogs were living inside the same home where Mayo’s dog was last seen, according to Joe Warzycha of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Warzycha says there was feces accumulated all over the floor.

“You couldn’t walk down the stairs without stepping in feces,” he said.

Police say one person at the Cranston home, whose name was not released, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic violence. They say the owner of the dogs, Darrell Ferreira, could face multiple charges of animal cruelty.

The trainer who last had Mayo’s bulldog, Knox, said the dog didn’t run away in Wrentham, but rather disappeared from his cage inside her Cranston home.

The family is offering a reward for Knox. Meanwhile, the five dogs found in the Cranston home are being cared for and are not up for adoption.

