MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dogs found Wednesday morning on Interstate 495 in the Merrimac area have been reunited with their owners, police say.

State Police Spokesman Dustin Fitch said the pups were returned to their family this afternoon.

They have been returned to their family!! #MissionAccomplished Thank you all for sharing. https://t.co/jgBa9kmErc — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 13, 2019

