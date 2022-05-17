WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dogs were found safe and sound after their day care van was stolen from a Wretham parking lot on Tuesday.

The van was swiped from the parking lot of a hardware store after the Tail Blazers University day care owner Joshua Nichols ran inside and left it running to keep the dogs cool.

“I know so many people around here I thought it was a joke at first,” he said. “Then I realized, somebody stole the van. I couldn’t believe it.”

Police searched for hours, alerting all police departments, shelters and animal control units in the area of the shocking steal.

Nichols said he was especially concerned about the dogs — 2-year-old Friday who is said to be skittish around strangers and a 6-month-old puppy.

“Everything was going through my head prior to finding them. When I was out looking it was like where do I look? I’m just driving aimlessly everywhere we thought they could be… Just helplessness,” he said. “When I found them, it was just a gush of relief — unbelievable.

The unique van, which is painted to look like a school bus, was later recovered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The dogs were then transported back to the day care where they were reunited with their relieved owners.

“It’s almost like it’s out of a movie and then it’s happening in real life,” said Frida’s owner, Benjamin Gary. “We trusted in Josh because he loves his animals so much, takes such good care of them. We trusted our family and all the people on Facebook who were keeping an eye out just to find her.”

Police have taken the van to search for finger prints so they can bring whoever is responsible for the theft to justice.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)