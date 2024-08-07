SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of dogs from South Carolina arrived in Salem Wednesday after being transported to MSPCA-Angell’s Northeast Animal Shelter ahead of Tropical Storm Debbie.

The MSPCA announced the effort to relocate the dogs on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, officials shared photos and videos of MSPCA-Angell personnel taking dogs out of crates and into their new temporary homes.

The 24 dogs were not impacted by Tropical Storm Debbie, itself, as it spun over parts of the southeastern US in recent days.

With the storm set to make landfall again on Thursday, though, potentially bringing record-setting flooding to parts of South Carolina, the MSPCA said officials at the Charleston Animal Society were transferring the dogs to New England to make way for local animals who may need care in the coming days due to Debbie.

Having arrived in Salem, the dogs will need to wait through a 48-hour quarantine. Once they complete their quarantine and receive any necessary medical care, they will be available for adoption.

The dogs range in age from five-months-old to three-years-old.

Though the MSPCA has asked for donations to offset the cost of care, officials have also waived adoption fees for all dogs aged one and older through Aug. 11 as they deal with a capacity crunch at the Northeast Animal Shelter.

