SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of dogs from South Carolina arrived in Salem Wednesday after being transported to MSPCA-Angell’s Northeast Animal Shelter ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.

The MSPCA announced the effort to relocate the dogs on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, officials shared photos and videos of MSPCA-Angell personnel taking dogs out of crates and into their new temporary homes.

“We like to help in natural disasters, knowing how devastating it can be for communities and for shelters,” said MSPCA Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley.

The 24 dogs were not impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, as it spun over parts of the southeastern US in recent days.

With the storm set to make landfall again on Thursday, though, the MSPCA said officials at the Charleston Animal Society transferred the dogs to New England to make way for local animals who may need care due to Debby.

“We identified on Monday that there may be an opportunity to work with our friends in South Carolina,” Keiley said. “The Charleston Animal Society identified that they were very full with dogs.”

Debby made its second landfall Thursday morning, as expected. By midmorning, the storm had dumped nearly 20 inches of rain across parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Having arrived in Salem, the dogs from South Carolina will need to wait through a 48-hour quarantine. Once they complete their quarantine and receive any necessary medical care, they will be available for adoption.

The dogs range in age from five-months-old to three-years-old.

Though the MSPCA has asked for donations to offset the cost of care, officials have also waived adoption fees for all dogs aged one and older through Sunday as they deal with a capacity crunch at the Northeast Animal Shelter.

“Whether you adopt, you foster an animal temporarily, volunteer, or donate, all of those things are really important,” Keiley said. “So, we are hoping that dog lovers all around Massachusetts will support us as we try to support South Carolina.”

Tropical Storm Debby was spinning near the South Carolina border with North Carolina as of around 11 a.m. Thursday. Though still a tropical storm for the time being, Debby was forecast to quickly weaken into a tropical depression.

Debby’s remnants are expected to make their way into the northeast by Friday morning, bringing rain to parts of New England.

