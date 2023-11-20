LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn say two dogs suspected of attacking a 68-year-old man on a bike path have been found and were quarantined following an investigation.

The Lynn Police Department said the dogs were located after the attack happened on Sunday, Nov. 12, near 70 Cottage St around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, after receiving a report of a disturbance, arriving officers came across the victim and found he had suffered “significant facial injuries.”

The 68-year-old told police he had been attacked by two loose Pitbull dogs while he was walking on the bike path.

Police went on to launch an investigation and eventually located two dogs suspected of being behind the attack.

In an update on Monday, Lynn PD told 7NEWS the canines were “being held in quarantine pending further investigation.”

No details on who may have owned the dogs or whether they faced any charges were released.

