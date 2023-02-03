BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL)is caring for three dogs from the national organization the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) that were rescued from a large alleged dog fighting operation in South Carolina that was raided by federal officials in September.

And these three dog have now undergone their state-mandated quarantine period and are ready to find their new homes.

The female dogs range from 2-3-years-old, and have received thorough medical examinations once in the care of ARL. Aside from scars that are typical of dogs that have suffered in this type of situation, one dog did need a mass removed, one dog required the extraction of several teeth, and one dog will need ongoing medication for allergies that have caused skin irritation.

The dogs are friendly, but given the circumstances they came from, they are understandably nervous around new people, however, ARL staff and volunteers are continuously working with the animals to increase their confidence and comfort level around people.

With the trauma behind them, ARL is looking forward to finding these resilient dogs the homes they deserve, and encourage potential adopters to keep an eye on ARL’s website to see when the dogs will become available for adoption, which is expected to happen in a matter of days.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)