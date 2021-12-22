BOSTON (WHDH) - Many dogs that were recently rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky are hoping to find new homes in time for the holidays.

The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter combined forces to relocate 20 dogs who had been living at the Kentucky Humane Society, officials said in a news release.

Two cargo vans filled with terriers, beagles, cattle dogs, labs, boxers, and other breeds are expected to arrive in Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.

All of the dogs are between 13 weeks to 3 years of age.

The MSPCA and NEAS expect the dogs to get adopted quickly when they make it to the Bay State.

Anyone interested in adopting can click here.

