BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of dogs dubbed a “canine odd couple” that have formed an unlikely bond and are currently in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) are seeking a new home for the holidays together.

Karma, a 5-year-old American Bulldog, and Gigi, a female 1-year-old Chihuahua, were surrendered in early November due to a housing situation, and while they were not surrendered as a bonded pair, the two soon forged a powerful bond while in the shelter and are now inseparable.

Standing side by side or in play mode, the stark contrast in size is comical to some, but the pair are gentle and fun-loving when together, and when play time is over, you can always find them curled up together for nap time. They also compliment each other with their personalities. Karma is more of an introvert, while Gigi is a social butterfly, and together they open up quickly to new experiences, people, and other dogs.

The pair will make a wonderful addition to any family, and anyone with room in their heart for not one, but two amazing pups, is encouraged to meet the pair at ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, located in the South End.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.

