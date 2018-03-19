D’oh! Driver presents Homer Simpson license to police

(WHDH) — Authorities in the United Kingdom say a motorist recently presented a fake Homer Simpson license to officers during a traffic stop.

A photo of the license shared by Thames Valley Police on March 12 showed Homer’s cartoon photo, his address and birthday.

The driver was had no insurance and the car was seized, according to police.

The individual was cited for driving with a fake ID.

This was presented as a driving licence to us last night in @tvp_mk. Also had no insurance and therefore car seized and reported for both offences. #P6432 pic.twitter.com/JEZq0Fu4y6 — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) March 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)