DOJ funds group that helps rehabilitate criminal offenders

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine organization that focuses on rehabilitation of criminal offenders will receive more than $900,000 from the federal government to support its work.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money will go from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Innovations in Community Based Crime Reduction Program to Belfast-based Restorative Justice Project.

The senators say the organization “provides life-changing guidance to juveniles and adults to help them take responsibility for their actions and atone for previous crimes by giving back to their communities.”

The organization was established in 2005 and focuses on the Midcoast part of the state.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)