BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal officers arrested six people Tuesday, including current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, as part of an alleged bribery scheme.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy said two current Massachusetts State Police troopers, including a sergeant, two retired MSP troopers, and two civilians were arrested as the result of an investigation dating back to 2018.

According to authorities, the six men were involved in a scheme to give passing scores on tests for commercial driver’s licenses to individuals who failed, or did not even take, the tests.

“The indictment alleges the defendants gave passing scores to people who did not pass the test to obtain a CDL,” Levy said. “In exchange for passing unqualified applicants, one of the defendants, Sgt. Gary Cederquist, is alleged to have received personal benefits in a variety of natures, including a new driveway valued at $10,000, a $2,000 snow blower, and other such items.”

The 74-count indictment charges Sgt. Gary Cederquist, Trooper Perry Mendes, retired Troopers Joel Rogers and Calvin Butner, and civilians Eric Mathison, who worked for a truck driving school in Brockton, and Scott Camara, who worked for a spring water company with warehouses in Massachusetts that “did business in and affecting interstate commerce”, according to charging documents.

Authorities said Mathison and Camara are friends of Cederquist.

Cederquist, 59, of Stoughton, was charged with conspiracy to falsify records, conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion, honest services mail fraud, falsification of records, falsification of records; aiding and abetting, false statements, and false statements; aiding and abetting.

Mendes, 64, of Wareham, was charged with conspiracy to falsify records, conspiracy to commit extortion, falsification of records, and false statements.

Rogers, 55, of Bridgewater, was charged with conspiracy to falsify records.

Butner, 64, of Halifax, was charged with conspiracy to falsify records, conspiracy to commit extortion, falsification of records, falsification of records; aiding and abetting, false statements, and false statements; aiding and abetting.

Mathison, 47, of East Boston, was charged with conspiracy to commit extortion.

Camara, 43, of Rehoboth, was charged with conspiracy to falsify records and perjury.

“The Massachusetts State Police demand and expect all members to conduct themselves with integrity, honesty, and in accordance with all federal and state laws and Department policies, rules, and regulations,” said MSP Interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn. “The Department condemns the actions of the four current and former CDL Unit members as alleged in the federal indictment and our internal affairs investigation. The alleged misconduct of those defendants is the antithesis of and in stark contrast to the values, character, and integrity exhibited by the overwhelming majority of our Troopers every day in service to the public.”

