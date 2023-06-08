WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man from Wakefield, Mass., was arrested for allegedly trying to provide support for ISIS via a plot to sell gift cards on the dark web, according to law officials.

Mateo Ventura was charged on Thursday with one count of “knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization,” according to a news release from the office of acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Joshua Levy.

Citing charging documents, Levy’s office described how Ventura allegedly provided gift cards to an individual he thought was a supporter of ISIS, with the intention of the cards being sold on the dark web and profits being used to support the terrorist organization.

“Ventura allegedly stated that he wanted the proceeds to go to ISIS ‘for war on kuffar,’ (disbelievers),” the release stated. “In total, it is alleged that between January and May 2023, Ventura donated $705 intended to support ISIS.”

According to the Department of Justice, an individual found guilty of Ventura’s charge can be sentenced to up to ten years in prison, face up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine that could total up to $250,000.

The 18 year old was scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)