Dole Fresh Vegetables voluntarily recalled packaged salads due to possible contamination with listeria.

The company announced the recall after Dole-branded Garden Salad produced in the Bessemer City, North Carolina facility and a single package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced in the Yuma, Arizona facility were randomly sampled and found to be a genetic match with a strain of listeria monocytogenes that is believe to be responsible for 16 illnesses since 2014, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Recalled salad items from both facilities were distributed to dozens of states, including Massachusetts.

No products produced from Dole facilities in Springfield, Ohio or Soledad, California are included in the recall.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers, the FDA said.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

The FDA is also investigating an outbreak of listeria infections connected to Fresh Express packaged salads.

