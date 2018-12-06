Consumers should expect to see more healthy food options the next time they step foot inside a Dollar General store.

The chain has added dozens of what it calls “better for you” items to its shelves.

This includes healthier food options such as yogurt, nuts, protein bars, veggie snacks and coconut water.

Dollar General says it’s simply responding to customers who want healthy food at an affordable price.

The company is also looking at offering fresh produce and meat at 450 of its stores by the end of this year.

Experts say the shift targets low-income shoppers who reside in so-called “food deserts” where fresh food options are scarce or non-existent.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)