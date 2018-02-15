Dollar Tree says shooting suspect worked there

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Dollar Tree retail chain confirms that the Florida high school shooting suspect worked at their store in Parkland.

In a Thursday statement, the Dollar Tree says they’ll share any information about 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz with local and federal officials that may help with the investigation. The retailer also expressed sympathy for the Parkland community and those affected by the Wednesday attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the shooting.

