Dollar Tree to start selling alcohol at stores across United States

(WHDH) — Dollar Tree says it plans to start selling alcohol at about 1,000 Family Dollar stores across the United States.

“The company plans to add adult beverage product in approximately 1,000 Family Dollar stores and expand freezers and coolers in approximately 400 Family Dollar stores,” the discount retail chain said Thursday in its First Quarter Fiscal 2019 report.

The decision is part of an expansion plan connected to the acquisition of Family Dollar.

While net sales are up by 4.6 percent from the prior year’s first quarter, Dollar Tree says it plans to close nearly 400 underperforming stores.

About 200 Family Dollar stores will be rebranded to Dollar Tree this year as well.

